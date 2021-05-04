NHL Rumors: Why League Fined Tom Wilson, Instead Of Suspending Him

NESN Logo Sign In

If the NHL Department of Player Safety decided to suspend Tom Wilson, few folks that aren’t self-described Washington Capitals fans would bat an eye.

Instead, the DoPS elected only to fine the Caps goon, which has drawn near-universal derision, unsurprisingly.

Wilson was fined for roughing Pavel Buchnevich in Monday’s Capitals game against the New York Rangers. Wilson had punched a defenseless Buchnevich in the back of the head before ultimately bodyslamming a helmetless Artemi Panarin to the ice.

Many thought a ban was awaiting Wilson, who already has been suspended seven games this season for a hit that sent Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo to the hospital.

But ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported why the league just went with the fine.

I understand why people are upset/confused over no suspension for Tom Wilson, but here's how the Department of Player Safety saw it..



-The "fall" on Buchnevich isn't much.

-The punch is what Wilson got fined for.

-Everything after? Two guys wrestling, which happens every night. https://t.co/t2HeFFLYPd — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 4, 2021

When using that logic, it makes sense why he only got a fine. Such punishment is not-too-uncommon for that type of act.