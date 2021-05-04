NHL Rumors: Why League Fined Tom Wilson, Instead Of Suspending Him

If the NHL Department of Player Safety decided to suspend Tom Wilson, few folks that aren’t self-described Washington Capitals fans would bat an eye.
Instead, the DoPS elected only to fine the Caps goon, which has drawn near-universal derision, unsurprisingly.
Wilson was fined for roughing Pavel Buchnevich in Monday’s Capitals game against the New York Rangers. Wilson had punched a defenseless Buchnevich in the back of the head before ultimately bodyslamming a helmetless Artemi Panarin to the ice.
Many thought a ban was awaiting Wilson, who already has been suspended seven games this season for a hit that sent Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo to the hospital.
But ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported why the league just went with the fine.
When using that logic, it makes sense why he only got a fine. Such punishment is not-too-uncommon for that type of act.
However, there’s a whole other argument to be had about how punishing Wilson should be approached, and if the league made the right call only looking at the Buchnevich side of things.