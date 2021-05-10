Nick Pivetta Is Latest Red Sox Player To Hype Up Jason Varitek As Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems like Jason Varitek is making an impact in his role as the game-planning coordinator of the Boston Red Sox.

And it’s no surprise that with 15 years of experience with the club as its catcher, he’s helping players on both sides of the ball.

Following the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, Boston starting pitcher Nick Pivetta was asked about his turnaround and what he’s learned about himself playing with this team.

And after mentioning help he’s gotten from manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush, the right-hander gave Varitek a shoutout for his perspective, too.

“I think another guy that’s noteworthy is having Tek there too,” Pivetta said during his postgame media availability. “He’s been a huge help to me with my curveball, with a lot of other things, my changeup today.”

On the other side of the ball, Varitek’s insight seemed to have helped Franchy Cordero snap out of an 0-for-25 slump on Thursday.

“Coaches such as (Jason) Varitek, he came up to me and spoke to me about hitting,” Cordero said following the May 6 win over the Detroit Tigers in which he was 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, driving in the game-winning run.