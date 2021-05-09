Nick Ritchie Feeling Appreciative After Receiving NESN’s 7th Player Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Look across the Boston Bruins roster, and there is no shortage of quality players Nick Ritchie just joined in franchise folklore.

Ritchie on Saturday was named NESN’s 7th Player of the 2021 season, an honor given to a player deemed by the fans to be the unsung hero on the team, who works hard every day for the good of the team without any expectation to be recognized.

It was a deserved honor for Ritchie, who, in large because it is a fan-voted award, was feeling appreciative about the honor after Boston’s 5-4 loss to the New York Rangers.

“That’s nice,” Ritchie said, over Zoom. “Obviously, being acknowledged by the fans, being a fans award, feels good that the fans voted for you. It’s a boost of confidence, there’s been some good hockey players that have won that award, and I’m happy to join that list.”

Among those that also have won the award include stars like Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, as well as more of the grinder types like Chris Wagner.

So, yes, Ritchie is in some pretty good company. And he deserves it.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images