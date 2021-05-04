Nick Ritchie Ties Career-High With 14th Goal As Bruins Take On Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie got the Boston Bruins on the board first Monday.

The Bruins hit the road to take on the New Jersey Devils on Monday night and after a scoreless first period, Ritchie potted his 14th goal of the season to give Boson a 1-0 lead.

Ritchie has put together a career year on the offensive side of the puck. The big forward tied his career-high for goals in a season, and still has five regular season games to push that tally even higher.

