Nine Patriots Schedule Takeaways: What’s Toughest Stretch Of Games?

The New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL schedule leaked before it was set to be announced Wednesday night.

NESN.com received a document Wednesday morning with this slate of games. The Boston Herald has since confirmed it is indeed accurate.

Here’s the Patriots’ 2021 schedule with one game’s date and time still to be decided. All game times are Eastern.

Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m.

Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 9 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 11 at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday), 8:20 p.m.

Week 12 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 13 at Buffalo Bills (Monday), 8:15 p.m.

Week 14 BYE

Week 15 at Indianapolis Colts (date and time TBD)

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)

Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m.)

Week 18 at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)

Our top takeaways:

— Let’s start out with the premier matchup on this season’s schedule with the Patriots playing the Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium in Week 4 on Oct. 3. That’s a bit earlier than most people expected. There were rumors the game would be played in November and even possibly on Thanksgiving. That game could garner record ticket prices.

— The Patriots currently have just three primetime games, though any Sunday game between Weeks 5 and 17 can be flexed. The game against the Colts in Week 15 also could wind up being at night.