The New England Patriots are getting back on the gridiron while holding their organized team activities (OTAs) this week at Gillette Stadium.

And it seems they’re happy to be there as depicted by a handful of social media messages and photos from Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry, cornerback J.C. Jackson and linebacker Josh Uche.

“BACK TO WORK,” Harry tweeted Tuesday.

“THE REAL IS BACK,” Jackson captioned an Instagram post Tuesday.

“Knowledge is everything,” Uche tweeted Monday with a photo of him and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.