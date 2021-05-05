It certainly seems like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a fractured relationship that will not be able to be repaired.
The Packers quarterback, as you certainly have heard by know, has told those inside the organization he does not want to return to Green Bay. Reports even surfaced Wednesday that Rodgers went out of his way to tell impending free agents he would not remain with the Packers, doing so before those free agents made their decisions.
Rodgers reportedly has expressed how he would like to be traded to a team on the West Cost, and while the San Francisco 49ers are out of the running after drafting QB Trey Lance, both the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders still are among those that have a shot at trading for Rodgers. They reportedly were among his desired landing spots prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Broncos were the betting favorite at -150 to land Rodgers, according to FOX Bet. The Raiders (+250), the New Orleans Saints (+500), Carolina Panthers (+1000), Washington Football Team (+1200) and San Francisco 49ers (+1600) round out the teams with the best prices to land Rodgers.
But which of them would make the most sense? Well, let’s dissect just that.
Denver Broncos
There may not be a better fit for Rodgers than the Broncos, who you could make the case they are a quarterback away from championship contention. The Broncos have plenty of pass-catching weapons with tight end Noah Fant and receivers Cortland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler. Denver also boasts a running game featuring Melvin Gordon and recent second-round pick Javonte Williams. All mentioned should entice Rodgers. Oh yeah, and the Broncos still have a great defense which is returning Von Miller and cornerback Kyle Fuller, who signed this offseason.
Plus, from a Denver perspective, would trading for Rodgers allow Drew Lock to learn behind him for three, four, five years? Who knows how Lock would feel about it, and quite frankly, who cares. This is Aaron Rodgers we’re talking about, after all, but it’s worth mentioning. Anyways, John Elway has showed just how much he loves proven veterans at the position, could take a swing for the fences?
Here’s a potential Broncos-Packers deal: Two first-rounders, receiver Jerry Jeudy, 2021 first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain and veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders’ offensive line may have Rodgers himself questioning if he wants to travel to Sin City, but the Packers may like what Las Vegas has to offer as much as anyone. Rodgers would give the Raiders a good complement on the offensive side of the ball with tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs. And while one of our potential trades listed below includes wideout Henry Ruggs, if he’s not included, then Rodgers has another promising young weapon who can shred defenses. Sending Rodgers to Las Vegas, similar to Denver, would be especially beneficial for the Packers since he wouldn’t have to be seen in the NFC.
Plus, Green Bay landing a proven veteran like Derek Carr in return would help the Packers continue to groom 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love. Carr is under contract through 2022.
Here’s a potential Raiders-Packers deal: Three first-rounders, quarterback Derek Carr or two first-rounders, Carr and receiver Henry Ruggs
New Orleans Saints
The Saints possess the third-best odds in the Rodgers sweepstakes although there a bit distant at 5-to-1. Perhaps that’s because oddsmakers take into account how it would be pretty surprising to see the Packers send the 2020 NFL MVP to an NFC rival who would essentially jump right ahead of them on the list of the Super Bowl contenders. For the Saints, on the other hand, it’d make all the sense in the world (well, besides cap space) to trade for Rodgers and fill the shoes of one surefire Hall of Fame QB with another. And is there anyone who doesn’t think Rodgers would make the Saints, especially with a healthy Michael Thomas, better than Drew Brees in 2020? That’d be a great threesome with running back Alvin Kamara, Thomas and Rodgers … just not one we can see the Packers going through with.
Here’s a potential Saints-Packers deal: Three first-rounders, one second-rounder, quarterback Jameis Winston