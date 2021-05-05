NESN Logo Sign In

It certainly seems like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a fractured relationship that will not be able to be repaired.

The Packers quarterback, as you certainly have heard by know, has told those inside the organization he does not want to return to Green Bay. Reports even surfaced Wednesday that Rodgers went out of his way to tell impending free agents he would not remain with the Packers, doing so before those free agents made their decisions.

Rodgers reportedly has expressed how he would like to be traded to a team on the West Cost, and while the San Francisco 49ers are out of the running after drafting QB Trey Lance, both the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders still are among those that have a shot at trading for Rodgers. They reportedly were among his desired landing spots prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Broncos were the betting favorite at -150 to land Rodgers, according to FOX Bet. The Raiders (+250), the New Orleans Saints (+500), Carolina Panthers (+1000), Washington Football Team (+1200) and San Francisco 49ers (+1600) round out the teams with the best prices to land Rodgers.

But which of them would make the most sense? Well, let’s dissect just that.

Denver Broncos

There may not be a better fit for Rodgers than the Broncos, who you could make the case they are a quarterback away from championship contention. The Broncos have plenty of pass-catching weapons with tight end Noah Fant and receivers Cortland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler. Denver also boasts a running game featuring Melvin Gordon and recent second-round pick Javonte Williams. All mentioned should entice Rodgers. Oh yeah, and the Broncos still have a great defense which is returning Von Miller and cornerback Kyle Fuller, who signed this offseason.

Plus, from a Denver perspective, would trading for Rodgers allow Drew Lock to learn behind him for three, four, five years? Who knows how Lock would feel about it, and quite frankly, who cares. This is Aaron Rodgers we’re talking about, after all, but it’s worth mentioning. Anyways, John Elway has showed just how much he loves proven veterans at the position, could take a swing for the fences?