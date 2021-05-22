Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Tweet Ages Horribly After Game 4 Loss To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t you love when tweets don’t age well?

Such was the case Friday after the Boston Bruins took care of the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. The win gave the B’s a commanding 3-1 series lead as it shifts back to Washington D.C. for Game 5.

Prior to puck drop at TD Garden, the Capitals sent out a tweet with a picture of Alex Ovechkin captioned, “Good morning everyone, god has let me live another day and i am about to make it everyone’s problem.”

good morning everyone, god has let me live another day and i am about to make it everyone's problem pic.twitter.com/eRMI1c3iRd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 21, 2021

The caption is from a popular TikTok trend, but it didn’t exactly age well for the Caps considering the outcome of the game and Ovechkin’s lack of production.

Washington’s captain did have a goal in Friday’s loss to the B’s, but otherwise has been fairly quiet this series by his standards.

Maybe Ovechkin and Co. will have better luck Saturday in Game 5 as they head home for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop. Catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.