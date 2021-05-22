Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Tweet Ages Horribly After Game 4 Loss To Bruins

Don’t you love when tweets don’t age well?

Such was the case Friday after the Boston Bruins took care of the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. The win gave the B’s a commanding 3-1 series lead as it shifts back to Washington D.C. for Game 5.

Prior to puck drop at TD Garden, the Capitals sent out a tweet with a picture of Alex Ovechkin captioned, “Good morning everyone, god has let me live another day and i am about to make it everyone’s problem.”

The caption is from a popular TikTok trend, but it didn’t exactly age well for the Caps considering the outcome of the game and Ovechkin’s lack of production.

Washington’s captain did have a goal in Friday’s loss to the B’s, but otherwise has been fairly quiet this series by his standards.

Maybe Ovechkin and Co. will have better luck Saturday in Game 5 as they head home for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop. Catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.

