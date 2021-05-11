Ondrej Kase Injury: Bruce Cassidy Provides Update On Bruins Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

It was not a happy homecoming for Ondrej Kase on Monday night.

The Bruins forward made his return to game action for the first time since Jan. 16 in Boston’s 3-2 win against the New York Islanders, but only played just 6:49.

Kase did not return for the third period due to an upper-body injury. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a vague update.

“Upper-body, he left he couldn’t finish the game,” Cassidy said. “That’s never a good sign. We’ll obviously have a better feel in the morning. I don’t believe he’ll play (Tuesday) (or) travel with us. I haven’t been in the medical room. … I’ll know more tomorrow.”

Kase dealt with an upper-body injury that caused him to miss over 50 games. He expected himself to be 100% ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs, and now that seems to be up in the air in what continues to be a tough season for him.

