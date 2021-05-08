Ondrej Kase Injury: No Setbacks After Return To Full-Contact Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Ondrej Kase is feeling good Saturday morning, and that’s about as good of news as could be for both the Boston Bruins and their player.

The winger has not played since sustaining a concussion in the second game of the season. He had been skating on his own for a while, and things had been moving slowly, but he returned to practice as a full participant for the first time Friday.

While that in and of itself is good news, arguably the more important thing was how he responded Saturday.

Good, it appears.

“He had a good team practice yesterday,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday ahead of Boston’s game against the New York Rangers. “Did a little more exertion at the end of practice, skated this morning with no ill effects, so that’s a step in the right direction. We did not believe he’d be available this quickly today, but the fact that he had no setbacks and was able to skate again this morning bodes well for next week. Obviously, tomorrow I’ll have a better idea on if that’s going to happen or not. But, progress. Good progress.

With Saturday out of the question, Kase will have just two possible contests to get back into game action: Monday against the New York Islanders or Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.

