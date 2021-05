NESN Logo Sign In

Ondrej Kase just cannot catch a break.

The Boston Bruins forward was playing in his first game since Jan. 16 after recovering from an upper-body injury. But that return was short-lived.

The Bruins announced before the third period that Kase would not return to the game against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

UPDATE: Ondrej Kase (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game. — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 11, 2021

It’s unclear if this is a new ailment or if Kase re-aggravated the injury that saw him play in just two games this season. He played just 6:49.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images