While many Green Bay Packers players put in hard work this week during voluntary team workouts, Aaron Rodgers was living it up in paradise with his fiancée.

Rodgers, currently a subject of rampant trade rumors and not exactly hiding his disdain for the Packers, did not report to Green Bay this week for organized team activities (OTAs). Instead, he was in Hawaii with his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, as well as actor Miles Teller and his wife, model Keleigh Teller.

Keleigh on Tuesday and Wednesday posted highlights from the trip to her Instagram. You can view some of them below.

Meanwhile in Hawaii, @AaronRodgers12 is having a great time with fiancé Shailene Woodley and actor Miles Teller. pic.twitter.com/xd9T3d1KDb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2021

Overall, seems Aaron is certainly enjoying picking vacation over OTAs. pic.twitter.com/scq3R2GQmC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2021

That’s sure to go over well in Packer nation.

In other non-football Rodgers news, we learned Wednesday that Rodgers, Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau will square off in the next edition of “The Match.”