Pacers Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

Who will clinch the eighth seed in the East?

by

The eighth seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference is on the line Thursday night in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards will host the Pacers in the final play-in tournament game for both teams. Washington landed in the must-win game thanks to its loss to the Boston Celtics, whereas Indiana earned a spot in the win-or-go-home matchup with a beatdown of the Charlotte Hornets.

The winner will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday night’s game between the Pacers and Wizards:

When: Thursday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: TNT

