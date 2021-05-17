It may be early, but the Florida Panthers on Sunday offered up a contender for the best goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In a 3-3 tie against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening game of the series, Owen Tippett delivered the go-ahead goal just minutes into a dominant start to the period.
Jonathan Huberdeau had just scored over a minute in to even the score in Game 1 off an assist by Tippett, and wanted to return the favor.
Tippett got a shot batted away by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy at the 4-minute mark, but after a takeaway from Sam Bennett in the neutral zone he got the puck to Huberdeau, who pulled off a filthy pass to Tippett.
The Florida right wing buried the beautiful set-up for quite the memorable goal. Check it out.
The Lightning would score a on a power play with 7 minutes to play thanks to Brayden Point, because of course. This one was chaotic from the drop, and the pass wasn’t the only memorable moment from the game.
There’s nothing like playoff hockey.