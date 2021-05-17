NESN Logo Sign In

It may be early, but the Florida Panthers on Sunday offered up a contender for the best goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In a 3-3 tie against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening game of the series, Owen Tippett delivered the go-ahead goal just minutes into a dominant start to the period.

Jonathan Huberdeau had just scored over a minute in to even the score in Game 1 off an assist by Tippett, and wanted to return the favor.

Tippett got a shot batted away by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy at the 4-minute mark, but after a takeaway from Sam Bennett in the neutral zone he got the puck to Huberdeau, who pulled off a filthy pass to Tippett.

The Florida right wing buried the beautiful set-up for quite the memorable goal. Check it out.

The Lightning would score a on a power play with 7 minutes to play thanks to Brayden Point, because of course. This one was chaotic from the drop, and the pass wasn’t the only memorable moment from the game.