The New York Islanders dominated the Boston Bruins in the second period Monday night at TD Garden.

But the Black and Gold didn’t go down without a fight in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored goals in the third period to tie the score 3-3 and send the Boston crowd into an absolute frenzy.

First, here’s a look at Bergeron’s goal, which cut the Bruins’ deficit in half.

Now, here’s a look at Marchand’s equalizer, an absolute snipe past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, who drew the start Monday in place of Ilya Sorokin.

Marchand’s goal came on the power play, as the Islanders were penalized for too many men on the ice.