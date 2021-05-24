Patrice Bergeron Hasn’t Missed Beat In Succeeding Zdeno Chara As Bruins Leader

NESN Logo Sign In

It would be nice to know what Zdeno Chara was thinking as he went through the handshake line as his season came to an end.

Unfortunately, the Washington Capitals defenseman wasn’t made available to the media after the Boston Bruins eliminated the Caps in five games Sunday night. The Bruins players who did talk after the game fielded obvious and predictable questions about the unfamiliar foe, the former B’s captain, on the other side of the sport’s most revered tradition.

It’s unrealistic to believe it was a truly bittersweet experience for Chara. It was likely far more bitter than sweet, of course. But it had to at least be somewhat gratifying to square to Patrice Bergeron, with that familiar “C” above the Spoked-B and know his former club is in a good place with Bergeron running the show.

Bergeron, unsurprisingly, had his finest game of the series in the clincher. He scored a pair of goals, won 15 of 25 faceoffs and logged 2:39 of shorthanded time as the Bruins held the NHL’s No. 3 power play to nothing on four chances. The new Bruins captain, who probably would be a decade into the role had it not been for Chara’s presence, hasn’t missed a beat with his former teammate in D.C.

In fact, the Bruins’ comfort with Bergeron’s ability to lead the group must have made it at least slightly easier to end a 14-year relationship with Chara.

Like Chara, a lot of Bergeron’s leadership skills are rooted in finding even footing with his teammates. That, of course, starts long before stepping onto the ice. Harboring an inclusive environment and making everyone feel welcomed and valued is far more important than power-play units or forechecking responsibilities.

“The most important part is to realize we’re a close group,” Bergeron said Sunday morning ahead of Game 5. “The closer we are, the more in sync, I guess, we are. the better we get along off the ice, the better it is on the ice, and we can bring the chemistry on the ice. … it’s always been the same.”