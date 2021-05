NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is in the zone right now.

Bergeron entered the Boston Bruins’ final matchup of the season with the New Jersey Devils with four goals and 10 assists over his last 10 games before adding to his tally Tuesday night.

The Bruins captain netted his 21st goal of the season in the second period thanks to assists from David Pastrnak and Matt Grzelcyk.

For more on his recent stretch, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images