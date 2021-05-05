Patrice Bergeron Pots 21st Goal To Even Score In Final Bout With Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

The Captain knotted the score at one Tuesday.

Patrice Bergeron found the back of the net for the second straight game Tuesday night as the Boston Bruins took on the New Jersey Devils for the final time during the 2021 National Hockey League season.

Bergy netted his 21st goal 4:36 into the second period to tie the game up for the B’s before Taylor Hall would later give Boston it’s first lead of the night with a wild goal.

For more on Bergeron’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images