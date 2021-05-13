Patrice Bergeron Reflects On Comeback Vs. Leafs On Anniversary

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ quest for the Stanley Cup begins Saturday night, but Thursday marked a special anniversary from their 2012-13 run.

Eight years ago Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs to punch Boston’s ticket to the second round.

You know the story by now: the Bruins were down 4-1 with 14:31 left in the game. It looked as if Toronto was going to win and move on, but Boston had different plans, to say the least.

The Bruins scored three goals in the span of 10:42, including two within 31 seconds of each other to tie things at 4-4 and send the game to overtime.

Bergeron sealed the win which led to one of the most iconic radio calls of all time. TD Garden went nuts and the B’s eventually moved on to the Stanley Cup Final.

After Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, Bergeron was discussed what he learned from that epic comeback.

“I think there’s a lot of moments in your career when you look back that makes you learn and makes you realize you have to take care of that particular moment and not look back, not look too much ahead,” he told reporters. “That game is a perfect example where we kind of stayed with it. And once you start scoring a couple goals and coming back in the game you could tell that Toronto was starting to feel the pressure, and that’s when you’re kind of not playing in the moment. There’s also, if you look back at 2011 or 2010, realizing you have top play till the end. The fourth game is always the toughest to win, 2011 went down 0-2 against Montreal, 0-2 against Vancouver. Ups and downs of playoffs realizing you have to stay in the moment, you have to take care of that and not worry too much about what anything else but what you can control.”