Patrice Bergeron’s Goal Streak Snapped At Five In Bruins’ OT Win

Patrice Bergeron has taken control lately.

Bergeron has been on a tear offensively lately, entering the Boston Bruins’ final home game of the regular season Monday night sporting a five-game goal-scoring streak.

Although the Bruins captain’s streak was snapped Monday night, Boston did end its 2021 regular-season home schedule on a high note taking down the New York Islanders in overtime.

