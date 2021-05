NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron can’t be stopped right now.

The Boston Bruins center has been thriving on the offensive end of late, and his hot streak continued with yet another goal as the B’s took down the New York Rangers, 4-0, on Thursday night.

Bergeron found the back of the net for the fourth straight contest, and extended his point streak to five games in the win.

