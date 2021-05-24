Patriots Announce What Uniform Numbers Handful Of Players Will Wear

NESN Logo Sign In

You know New England Patriots fans are in need of filling their football fix when an updated uniform announcement is making headlines on social media, but such was the case Monday.

The Patriots revealed an updated list of jersey numbers, which follows a change in NFL rules permitting linebackers to wear any number from 1 to 59 or 90 to 99. Previously, linebackers were limited to numbers in the 40s, 50s and 90s. Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley already revealed he would be taking part and transitioning to No. 8.

He was not the only one making a change, though.

Second-year safety Kyle Dugger is changing to No. 23, recently-signed quarterback Brian Hoyer will be wearing No. 5, interior offensive lineman Ted Karras will be sporting No. 67 in his return to New England, veteran Brandon Bolden is switching it up to No. 25 and first-year Patriot linebacker Matt Judon is throwing it back to his college days and going with No. 9.

Other first-year Patriots like Jalen Mills (No. 2), receiver Nelson Agholor (No. 13), tight end Jonnu Smith (No. 81), Kendrick Bourne (No. 84) and Hunter Henry (No. 85) also had their numbers officially announced.

Check out the full list:

Perhaps the Patriots kept Julian Edelman’s former No. 11 open for a physically-gifted Falcons receiver who New England reportedly has kicked the tires on?