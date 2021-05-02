Patriots Rumors: Concerning Reasons Christian Barmore Fell In NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Barmore was perhaps the top defensive tackle available in the 2021 NFL Draft. So, why was he available when the Patriots made the 38th overall selection?

Well, the reported reasons might concern you, if you’re a New England fan.

Bill Belichick traded up in the second round to draft Barmore, who was a dominant interior defensive lineman while at Alabama. However, if it weren’t for off-field concerns, Barmore might have been picked early in the first round.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard talked to multiple scouts who were dubious of Barmore’s chances of excelling at the professional level.

Check out these excerpts from his column published Friday:

“Yeah, we looked hard at him, could use a player like him â€¦ Barmore was not for us,” said one team.

What was the issue? I’m not going to divulge specific information to protect my sources and their relationships, but it boils down to this: there are a lot of questions about Barmore’s intelligence and how it might manifest itself once heâ€™s out of the more controlling collegiate environment and has more freedom.