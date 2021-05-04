Patriots’ David Andrews Had Great Reaction To Trent Brown’s Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown made a large impression when he stepped back inside Gillette Stadium this offseason.

At 6-foot-8 and close to 380 pounds, Brown is one of the NFL’s most physically imposing players — a fact some of his New England Patriots teammates apparently forgot over his two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“First off, you forget how big Trent is,” center David Andrews said Tuesday of the gargantuan offensive tackle, whom the Las Vegas Raiders traded to the Patriots in March. “I kind of got used to it in 2018. It was just Trent. And then I saw him the other day, whatever it was. I just could believe (it). I remember walking in the training room, he was getting some treatment before we worked out, and I just could not believe how big that human is.”

Brown started every game at left tackle for the 2018 Patriots team that won Super Bowl LIII. His performance that season landed him a big-money contract with the Raiders, but he was unhappy in Vegas and was shipped back to New England halfway through his four-year, $66 million deal.

“I was happiest when I was (with the Patriots),” Brown said after the trade was finalized. “I’ve never had more fun playing football in my life. So I’m glad to be back.”

The Patriots are glad to have him. Brown currently projects as the team’s starting right tackle, with Isaiah Wynn holding down the left side and Mike Onwenu, Andrews and Shaq Mason starting at the three interior spots.

“Trent’s been great,” said Andrews, who re-signed with the Patriots after testing free agency. “He’s obviously a great player and obviously familiar with a lot of us, being here in 2018. I’m just excited to have him back. He’s a great player, can really help our football team. Physical, big and obviously a great teammate, a guy we love having around. So I’m very excited to have him back.”