Patriots’ Deatrich Wise Explains Why He Re-Signed, Lessons From 2020

Deatrich Wise wanted to experience free agency this offseason. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, he wanted to properly evaluate his options.

Wise did that this past March, fielding pitches from teams interested in the first-time free agent. But ultimately, he decided his best move would be no move at all.

On March 15, the Patriots re-signed the 26-year-old defensive end to a four-year, $22 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed, keeping him in New England for the foreseeable future.

Wise spoke with reporters over video chat Thursday for the first time since his foray into free agency. He was asked why he opted to re-up with the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2017.

“The free agent market was kind of cool,” said Wise, who used his new deal to pay off a house he’d bought for his parents. “Just hearing what people had to say, what their pros and cons were, what they saw me as … just hearing that, that was interesting. And then one of the things that brought me back here was I just loved the atmosphere here, the culture here that Bill Belichick and (Robert) Kraft and all the coaches and players have created. I feel like this place is second to none when it comes to the mindset and culture of success.”

He added: “During the whole process, I ended up figuring out this was going to be the best place to come back to. I wanted to come back, and I’m happy I did.”

Wise was one of several prominent Patriots free agents to stick around. Quarterback Cam Newton, running back James White, center David Andrews and fellow defensive lineman Lawrence Guy also signed new deals with New England.