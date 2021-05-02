Patriots Draft Pick Has Simple Reaction To Advice From Julian Edelman

NESN Logo Sign In

Rhamondre Stevenson will heed Julian Edelman’s words.

The New England Patriots on Saturday took Stevenson, a running back out of Oklahoma, in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While speaking with media members, the bruising running back compared himself to former Patriot LeGarrette Blount and also discussed his experience playing on special teams.

Edelman, who recently retired, reacted by stressing the importance of being able to play special teams in New England.

Here’s Stevenson’s response:

The Patriots currently are set to enter training camp with at least six running backs — Stevenson, Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden — vying for roster spots. So, Stevenson would be well served by showing an ability to fill a variety of roles.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images