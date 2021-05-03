NESN Logo Sign In

Tre Nixon has yet to put on a New England uniform, but he’s already become a fun fact in Patriots franchise history.

Nixon was the Patriots’ final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the seventh-round selection was personally made by Ernie Adams, New England’s director of football research who just completed his final draft with the organization. Adams first worked with the Patriots in the 1970s and has been on board since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in 2000.

The Patriots on Monday released footage of Belichick saluting Adams, who proceeded to select Nixon and be the first to call the Central Florida product. The significance was not overlooked by Nixon, who expressed gratitude on Instagram.

“Wow!! What an honor! Can’t wait to get to work. Truly blessed,” Nixon wrote in the comment section of the Patriots’ post.

Adams obviously sees something in Nixon, and given the former’s track record, there’s reason to believe the seventh-round pick could be an impact player for the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images