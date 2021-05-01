Patriots Draft Running Back Rhamondre Stevenson In Fourth Round

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots selected Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (120th overall).

At 6 feet, 231 pounds, Stevenson is the heaviest running the Patriots have drafted during the Bill Belichick era. He had 101 carries for 665 yards and seven touchdowns in six games last season and has been described as a “wrecking ball of a runner.”

Stevenson also caught 18 passes for 211 yards in his final season with the Sooners. He was suspended for the first five games as well as Oklahoma’s 2019 bowl game following a positive drug test, reportedly for marijuana.

New England’s third-round pick, Oklahoma edge defender Ronnie Perkins, served the same suspension for the same violation.

Stevenson ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash with a 112-inch broad jump, 31 1/2-inch vertical jump, 7.09-second three-cone drill and 4.15-second short shuttle at his pro day. His explosiveness numbers were poor compared to other running backs (13th percentile in broad, 16th percentile in vertical, 7th percentile in 10-yard split) but he showed excellent quickness for a player his size, posting a shuttle time that ranked in the 78th percentile.

“Stevenson moves like a much smaller back, displaying the lower-body agility to hit the cutback lane or navigate between gaps without gearing down,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his draft guide. “While he is a gliding athlete for a big man, he needs to consistently play up to his size as both a runner and blocker.”

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein also called Stevenson a “high-end kick-cover talent (with) core special teams potential.”