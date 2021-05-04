Patriots’ Ernie Adams Officially Announces Retirement In Statement

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots football research director Ernie Adams announced his retirement in a statement to ESPN.

“The last 21 seasons with the New England Patriots have been extraordinary for me,” Adams told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I am fortunate to have been part of a team along with Bill Belichick, outstanding colleagues, patient owners, and a lot of great players. It is time for me to stop working and join the many wonderful fans who have been with us for this run.”

Statement from Ernie Adams: â€œ…Time for me to stop working and join the many wonderful fans who have been with us for this run.â€ pic.twitter.com/HA4OyA3jJe — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 4, 2021

Adams, 68, has been the Patriots’ football research director for Belichick’s entire tenure as head coach, starting in 2000. He previously served as an offensive assistant and administrative assistant for the Patriots from 1975 to 1978, an offensive assistant with the New York Giants from 1979 to 1981, the Giants’ director of pro personnel from 1982 to 1985 and an offensive assistant with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995. He worked as a trader on Wall Street in between jobs in football.

Adams went to Phillips Academy with Belichick, and the two have remained close friends since. Belichick hinted at Adams’ retirement Saturday when he told reporters it had been the football research director’s last draft with the Patriots.

“Ernie Adams, this is his last draft, and certainly he’s been a huge part of the draft process with the New England Patriots, going all the way to Coach (Chuck) Fairbanks to the Giants to Cleveland, back to New England,” Belichick said. “The acquisition of a lot of great players, all the process that goes into drafting, grading players, scouting players, setting up a grading scale, trading really every single thing that is involved in that. Ernie’s had that seat and that role and been a part of all those things in the Draft room.

“As always, it was great to work with him again over the weekend here. …