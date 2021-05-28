Patriots’ Hunter Henry Is Blown Away By Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raved about then-Chargers tight end Hunter Henry last season when New England was getting set to face Los Angeles.

It was no surprise that the Patriots scooped Henry up with a three-year, $37.5 million contract in free agency this offseason, and now it’s the tight end’s turn to repay the compliment to his new head coach.

Henry is enjoying his time working with Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels three practices into organized team activities.

“On the outside looking in, obviously they’re great coaches,” Henry said. “And then when you get hands-on with them, they’re phenomenal as well, even more than you think. They’re two of the best minds football can offer, so just trying to pick as much as I can from them and continue to learn.”

The Patriots are expected to run a two-tight end offense for the foreseeable future with Henry and fellow free-agent signee Jonnu Smith, who signed a four-year, $50 million contract this offseason.

Smith has not been participating in OTAs, but Henry has been practicing with his other new teammates.

“I enjoy this culture,” Henry said. “I think it fits me really well, and I?m excited to just embrace myself in it and really just be a complete Patriot and what it means. It?s just such a winning culture. There?s a tradition here. There?s a high level of expectation. So I think a lot of us, even including myself, are very excited about trying to elevate ourselves to meet those expectations and this culture. Excited to be here in this locker room and go to work every single day with these guys.”