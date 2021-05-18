Patriots’ Josh Uche Shares Impressive Mac Jones Scouting Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Uche didn’t officially meet Mac Jones until a few days ago, when they exchanged pleasantries in the New England Patriots locker room.

But the two Patriots draft picks crossed paths several times back on New Year’s Day 2020.

Uche, a 2020 second-rounder, closed out his Michigan career by squaring off against a Jones-led Alabama squad in the Citrus Bowl. Jones piloted the Crimson Tide to a 35-13 victory in that game but paid a steep physical price, absorbing a number of thunderous hits from the Wolverines’ defense.

Uche, who finished with three quarterback hits in a losing effort, came away impressed. He couldn’t have predicted at the time that he and Jones one day would become NFL teammates, but he knew the future first-round pick was one tough customer.

“We met a couple times (in the Citrus Bowl),” a smiling Uche said Tuesday in a video conference. “I got a couple pressures. Unfortunately, didn’t get a sack — he got over on me with that one. But I got a couple pressures on him, so that was fun. …

“He was a tough kid, man. He was standing in that pocket. I remember a couple times I hit him, and I’m like, ‘I know he’s not getting up.’ (Then he) throws a dime the next play. So I’m happy he’s on our team.”

Uche drilled Jones from behind on one dropback, sending him careening headlong into his own offensive lineman. The biggest blow, though, came courtesy of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who planted Jones with a hit that twisted the QB’s helmet 90 degrees and fractured one of his molars (ouch).