Patriots Legend Adam Vinatieri Officially Retires From NFL At 48 Years Old

NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, Adam Vinatieri has retired.

During an appearance Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Vinatieri revealed he recently submitted his retirement papers to the NFL. The 48-year-old will call it a career after a remarkable 25-year run.

“By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it hear first,” Vinatieri said.

Watch Vinatieri discuss his retirement in the below video, which does include some NSFW language at the beginning:

BREAKING: An announcement from THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, 4X SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, FUTURE HALL OF FAMER, & THE LIVING LEGEND..



THE ? @adamvinatieri #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/iYWPFChZ0A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2021

Vinatieri spent the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots, with whom became a legend. His game-winning kick in Super Bowl XXXVI is one of the most memorable plays in NFL history, and he repeated the feat two years later in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

The South Dakota native signed with the Colts in 2006 and spent the final 14 seasons of his career in Indianapolis. That’s right: Vinatieri spent more time as a Colt than he did a Patriot.