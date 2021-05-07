It drops off after Bourne, though. Harry has yet to prove himself in two NFL seasons. He caught just 33 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns last season. Olszewski is primarily a punt returner with seven career receptions for 96 yards with a touchdown. Wilkerson and Zuber are intriguing developmental players but are clearly unproven. Nixon was a seventh-round pick, and Smith hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019.

If Agholor, Bourne or Meyers got injured, Wilkerson, Zuber, Nixon or Smith would be a lock to make the roster. There’s some potential, and they’re all intriguing players, but you don’t necessarily want to put yourself in that situation entering training camp.

Adding another veteran wide receiver would make sense. Larry Fitzgerald, 37, is still out there, though there’s a question of whether he’d want to sign with New England. And what does he left in the tank? He caught 54 passes for 409 yards with one touchdown last season. Golden Tate, Chad Hansen, Dede Westbrook, Kenny Stills and Alshon Jeffery are also available. None would be locks to make the roster, but they would provide more depth.

Now, for a more exciting option:

Is Julio Jones still a possibility for the Patriots to trade for, or do they not have the salary cap to make such a move? #MailDoug

“Possibility” is a relative term. The Patriots could make it happen, but it would take some post-acquisition cap maneuvering to have money left over for the season. New England still has over $15 million in cap space, and Jones’ cap hit in 2021 would be $15.3 million. The Patriots could convert that base salary into a signing bonus to make it all work relatively easily.

If the Patriots acquired the 32-year-old, it would probably push them into being legitimate Super Bowl contenders. If they can make it work, they should do it. But if Jones is available, he’d probably have plenty of suitors, likely driving up the trade price tag. He’s not worth a future first-round pick, but maybe a third or conditional second would do it.

I had other Patriots fans asking if New England should trade cornerback Stephon Gilmore for Jones. Dealing a draft pick — to keep the 2021 team strong and together — is the better short-term option.

Hey Doug, how much run would you expect Barmore and Perkins to get in year 1? Feels like we have a lot of outside LBs and 2 good defensive tackles at the moment

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Patriots’ second-round pick, should at least be used as a situational pass rusher in Year 1. He’s the defensive tackle with the most pass-rush ability on New England’s roster.