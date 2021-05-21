Patriots Mailbag: Is Pats’ Offense Being Overlooked For This Reason?

But Newton should be a lot better because of his improved weapons. In 2020, the Patriots’ offense was on the field for 1,011 snaps. Tight ends Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene and fullback Jakob Johnson played 1,352 snaps. Those snaps, plus more, will be taken up by Henry and Smith now. That’s a massive, massive, massive upgrade.

@aidanmonahan1

Last year we rolled out a lot of dime/nickel looks out of necessity (Phillips/dugger at lb), but do you see that continue now that we have better personnel and league tendencies or have a higher % of heavy sets now that we have the depth at lb/dl?

This is a slight cop-out, but that depends on a number of factors. First, what offensive personnel are the Patriots facing? If teams are using 11 or even 10 or 01 personnel against the Patriots, then they’ll be deploying a lot of dime and quarters again to combat it. If opposing teams are using two tight ends or a fullback, then New England can go heavier.

It also depends on how some of the young players progress this offseason. We still don’t really know who would be the second stand-up linebacker next to Dont?a Hightower. If it’s Kyle Van Noy, then someone else (Josh Uche? Chase Winovich? Ronnie Perkins?) will need to step up on the edge. If Van Noy is on the edge, then someone (Uche? Cameron McGrone? Anfernee Jennings? Raekwon McMillan? Ja’Whaun Bentley? Terez Hall?) needs to step up at inside linebacker.

The Patriots definitely have better personnel and depth at linebacker than they did last season, however. So, they shouldn’t be forced to play safeties at the position.

@BradyyNFL

Sir Doug, what kind of roles do you think Jalen Mills and Kyle Dugger will have this year?

I think people are kind of sleeping on Jalen Mills. My best guess is that he’ll play the same role Jason McCourty manned last year as some sort of hybrid cornerback, slot and free safety. And he can fill in as depth in any of those roles in case of injuries.

In an ideal world, Dugger wins the Patriots’ starting strong safety role in training camp and the preseason. Don’t be surprised if Adrian Phillips is still in that spot early in the spring and summer, though.

@marcobr8186

Who sticks on roster Stidham or Hoyer?

That’s a really tough question. It all depends on how Jarrett Stidham performs in training camp and the preseason.

I think this is what it comes down to:

If Stidham can stave off Mac Jones for the backup role behind Cam Newton, then he’ll stick around.

If Jones beats out Stidham for the backup job, then it makes more sense to keep Brian Hoyer.