Patriots’ Matt Judon Explains Why Tom Brady Is Hard To Sack

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season to face the New England Patriots.

But don’t necessarily expect Matt Judon to be the difference in stopping TB12 before he gets a pass off.

Recently partaking in an “Ask Me Anything” for Bleacher Report, the veteran linebacker answered a few questions about joining the Patriots and Bill Belichick, among other inquiries about the NFL.

And when he was asked who the hardest quarterback to sack is, he pointed to the former New England quarterback.

“Tom Brady is the toughest just because he intentionally grounds the ball every time,” Judon said. “Every time I’m about to get a sack on him, he throws the ball away. My favorite, I don’t think I have a favorite. Obviously, (Pittsburgh Steelers QB) Ben Roethlisberger. That rivalry runs deep. Any sack I can get, I will take.”

For a four-year deal worth $56 million, the Patriots will take any sack of AFC rival Roethlisberger that they can get.

As for Brady, we’ll see how Judon does getting him to the ground.