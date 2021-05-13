NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have been said to have one of the easiest schedules entering the 2021 season.

New England does, however, have a somewhat challenging schedule based specifically on their opponents’ win totals. Obviously, bookmakers make said win totals as a way of trying to entice action rather than predict exact records, but nevertheless the best teams are awarded recognition based on preseason totals.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example, possess the highest win totals after coming off a season in which they went to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots, despite their opponents going a combined 133-139 last season, are set to play nine teams (11 games) with an over/under win total projected at nine. Nine wins, given the 17-game schedule, would get a team above .500.

The Patriots, of note, also have their win total set at over/under nine wins.

Here is an updated look at NFL win totals for those set to face the Patriots this season, according to DraftKings SportsBook:

Week 1: Miami Dolphins O/U 9

Week 2: New York Jets O/U 6.5

Week 3: New Orleans Saints O/U 9

Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers O/U 11.5

Week 5: Houston Texans O/U 4.5

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys O/U 9.5

Week 7: New York Jets O/U 6.5

Week 8: Los Angeles Chargers O/U 9

Week 9: Carolina Panthers O/U 7.5

Week 10: Cleveland Browns O/U 10.5

Week 11: Atlanta Falcons O/U 7.5

Week 12: Tennessee Titans O/U 9

Week 13: Buffalo Bills O/U 11

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Indianapolis Colts O/U 10

Week 16: Buffalo Bills O/U 11

Week 17: Jacksonville Jaguars O/U 6.5

Week 18: Miami Dolphins O/U 9