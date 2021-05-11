Patriots Officially Sign Two 2021 NFL Draft Picks To Rookie Contracts

NESN Logo Sign In

The final two members of the New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL Draft class were the first to sign their rookie contracts.

Sixth-round offensive lineman William Sherman and seventh-round wide receiver Tre Nixon officially signed with the Patriots on Tuesday, making them the first of this year’s New England draftees to do so.

Sherman was a three-year starter at Colorado, playing both left tackle and right tackle.

Nixon — whom now-retired director of football research Ernie Adams personally selected — had two productive seasons at UCF before a dislocated collar bone limited him to four games in 2020. He averaged 15.3 yards per reception in college and tested well at his pre-draft pro day.

The Patriots selected a total of eight players in this year’s draft: quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, edge rusher Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Cameron McGrone, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, Sherman and Nixon. They also signed kicker Quinn Nordin as an undrafted free agent.

New England’s three-day rookie minicamp is scheduled to begin this Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images