The competition will be fierce to make the New England Patriots’ roster in 2021, and it all starts during organized team activities spring practices.

These are the under-the-radar players to monitor during OTAs and minicamp before the Patriots break for the summer. The media will be present during Thursday’s OTAs session.

RB J.J. TAYLOR

Taylor showed promise as an undrafted rookie in 2020 but only wound up playing six games and carrying the ball 23 times for 110 yards. He also caught one pass on two targets for 4 yards.

Taylor is now competing for a roster spot with fellow running backs Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Brandon Bolden, Tyler Gaffney and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Arizona product is undersized but runs with power and comes with some pass-catching ability out of the backfield.

WR KRISTIAN WILKERSON

Another 2020 undrafted free agent, Wilkerson has a unique blend of size, speed, agility and explosion. He spent last summer with the Tennessee Titans and the entire 2020 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. Now, Wilkerson will get a full slate of offseason practices to show what he can offer New England.

WR ISAIAH ZUBER

Sensing a pattern here? Zuber is another 2020 UDFA. He was used as a gadget player in limited action last season, carrying the ball twice for 21 yards and catching two passes for 29 yards. We’ll see if he can be a more consistent performer this spring and summer.