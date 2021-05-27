Patriots Practice Notes: How Cam Newton, Mac Jones Looked In OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A somewhat surprising number of players were missing from the New England Patriots’ first spring practice open to the media.

The Patriots kicked off organized team activities on Monday, but reporters were first allowed on site Thursday. Overall, 24 players were not spotted for the unpadded practice.

— Here’s the full list of players absent from Thursday’s OTAs:

RB Brandon Bolden

RB Sony Michel

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

RB James White

WR Tre Nixon

TE Jonnu Smith

OT Trent Brown

OT Isaiah Wynn

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Byron Cowart

LB Terez Hall

LB Dont?a Hightower

LB Brandon King

LB Harvey Langi

LB LaRoy Reynolds

LB Kyle Van Noy

OLB Matt Judon

OLB Chase Winovich

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB JC Jackson

DB Myles Bryant

S Devin McCourty

S Adrian Phillips

K Nick Folk

— Among those players, Nixon, Winovich, Hall, Bryant and Jackson were pictured at practice on the Patriots’ website Monday.

— Linebackers Cameron McGrone and Anfernee Jennings and running back Damien Harris were present but didn’t participate. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe had his right arm in a sling and stayed on the sideline.

— Tight end Dalton Keene was a late arrival.