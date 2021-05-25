Patriots OTAs: What We Learned Based On Pictures Posted By Team

The New England Patriots kicked off their organized team activities practices Monday, but the media won’t be in attendance until Thursday’s sessions.
The Patriots did post pictures of Monday’s OTAs on their website, however, so here’s what we gleaned from the small glimpse of practice:
— The following players were pictured in the gallery on Patriots.com. This is NOT a full list of attendance. But it is at least helpful to know these players were present on Monday:
QB Brian Hoyer
QB Mac Jones
QB Cam Newton
QB Jarrett Stidham
RB Tyler Gaffney
FB Danny Vitale
WR Nelson Agholor
WR Kendrick Bourne
WR Jakobi Meyers
WR Tre Nixon
WR Devin Smith
WR Isaiah Zuber
TE Devin Asiasi
TE Hunter Henry
TE Matt LaCosse
C David Andrews
OL Korey Cunningham
OL Ted Karras
OL Marcus Martin
DT Montravius Adams
DT Byron Cowart
DT Davon Godchaux
DT Nick Thurman
EDGE Rashod Berry
EDGE Ronnie Perkins
EDGE Chase Winovich
EDGE Deatrich Wise
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
LB Terez Hall
LB Cameron McGrone
LB Raekwon McMillan
LB Josh Uche
CB JC Jackson
CB Dee Virgin
DB Myles Bryant
DB Jalen Mills
DB Joejuan Williams
S Kyle Dugger
S Adrian Colbert
ST Matthew Slater
ST Justin Bethel
K Roberto Aguayo
LS Joe Cardona
LS Wes Farnsworth
— It’s not a major surprise that all four quarterbacks were there, but it is worth noting.
— It was slightly surprising to see McGrone, who tore his ACL in November, in a helmet. We have no idea what his level of participation was, however.
— Patriots rookies are wearing numbers in the 50s, and players do not have decals on their helmets. That’s a sign from up top that everything must be earned, including normal numbers.
Here’s our best guess at what numbers Patriots rookies will be wearing:
50 QB Mac Jones
51 DT Christian Barmore
52 EDGE Ronnie Perkins
53 RB Rhamondre Stevenson
54 LB Cameron McGrone
55 S Joshuah Bledsoe
58 OL William Sherman
59 WR Tre Nixon
60 K Quinn Nordin
The Patriots also announced new numbers for veteran players on Monday.
— It was interesting to see second-year edge defender Rashod Berry pictured with special teamers Justin Bethel, Matthew Slater and long snapper Wes Farnsworth. Perhaps a bigger special teams role is in store for Berry this season. He also looked slimmed down.
— Second-year pro Josh Uche, who primarily played as an edge rusher as a rookie, is pictured receiving instruction from head coach Bill Belichick next to off-ball linebacker Raekwon McMillan.