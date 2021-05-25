Patriots OTAs: What We Learned Based On Pictures Posted By Team

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots kicked off their organized team activities practices Monday, but the media won’t be in attendance until Thursday’s sessions.

The Patriots did post pictures of Monday’s OTAs on their website, however, so here’s what we gleaned from the small glimpse of practice:

— The following players were pictured in the gallery on Patriots.com. This is NOT a full list of attendance. But it is at least helpful to know these players were present on Monday:

QB Brian Hoyer

QB Mac Jones

QB Cam Newton

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB Tyler Gaffney

FB Danny Vitale

WR Nelson Agholor

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Tre Nixon

WR Devin Smith

WR Isaiah Zuber

TE Devin Asiasi

TE Hunter Henry

TE Matt LaCosse

C David Andrews

OL Korey Cunningham

OL Ted Karras

OL Marcus Martin

DT Montravius Adams

DT Byron Cowart

DT Davon Godchaux

DT Nick Thurman

EDGE Rashod Berry

EDGE Ronnie Perkins

EDGE Chase Winovich

EDGE Deatrich Wise

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

LB Terez Hall

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Raekwon McMillan

LB Josh Uche

CB JC Jackson

CB Dee Virgin

DB Myles Bryant

DB Jalen Mills

DB Joejuan Williams

S Kyle Dugger

S Adrian Colbert

ST Matthew Slater

ST Justin Bethel

K Roberto Aguayo

LS Joe Cardona

LS Wes Farnsworth

— It’s not a major surprise that all four quarterbacks were there, but it is worth noting.

— It was slightly surprising to see McGrone, who tore his ACL in November, in a helmet. We have no idea what his level of participation was, however.

— Patriots rookies are wearing numbers in the 50s, and players do not have decals on their helmets. That’s a sign from up top that everything must be earned, including normal numbers.