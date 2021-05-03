Patriots Pick Up Isaiah Wynn’s Fifth-Year Option; Here’s What That Means

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have locked up their top 2018 draft pick for the next two seasons.

The Patriots on Monday exercised the fifth-year option in offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn’s contract, a source told NESN’s Doug Kyed.

By doing so, the team guaranteed Wynn’s salaries for 2021 and 2022. He’ll carry a $3.64 million cap hit this season and will make $10.413 million the following year.

New England likely will decline running back Sony Michel’s fifth-year option, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, setting him up to hit free agency next spring. The option would have guaranteed Michel a salary of $4.5 million in 2022.

Wynn has been a valuable player for New England when healthy, serving as its primary starter at left tackle since 2019. Injuries often have kept the 24-year-old off the field, however.

Over his three pro seasons since being drafted 23rd overall, Wynn has appeared in just 19 of a possible 52 games, including playoffs. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles, spent half of the 2019 campaign on injured reserve with a toe ailment and suffered a season-ending knee injury last November, missing the final six games of 2020.

Wynn again projects as the Patriots’ starting left tackle this season, with the reacquired Trent Brown expected to slot in at right tackle. Brown started every game at left tackle for New England in 2018 before landing a big-money contract with the Raiders.