Patriots Post-Draft 53-Man Roster Projection: How Many Rookies Make It?

We have Brandon Bolden off the roster at this point. In 2017, the Patriots cut Bolden and then re-signed him two days later after placing players on injured reserve. It would cost the Patriots $500,000 in dead cap but that might be a better option than the risk of losing a younger player on waivers while going through that process.

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

Nelson Agholor

Kendrick Bourne

N’Keal Harry

Jakobi Meyers

Gunner Olszewski

This is still an area that seems like it could use an upgrade, but remember New England will have two tight ends on the field for the majority of offensive snaps. The Patriots could still look to add a veteran like Golden Tate, Dede Westbrook or Damiere Byrd, but they also have some intriguing depth with Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon on the outside looking in at this group.

TIGHT END (4)

Devin Asiasi

Hunter Henry

Dalton Keene

Jonnu Smith

You’ll probably notice at this point that we don’t have fullback Jakob Johnson on the list. That’s not an oversight. New England has received a roster exemption for Johnson, for now, but that does not carry over into the regular season. The Patriots will run the majority of their offense in two tight-end sets this season, reducing the need for a fullback. Think we’re crazy? Check the Patriots’ rosters from 2010 to 2012 when Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez were being deployed in two tight-end sets. No full-time fullback.

Sammy Morris played 85 snaps at fullback in 2010, and guard Dan Connolly and tight end Alge Crumpler saw reps at the position, per PFF’s charting.

In 2011, fullback Lousaka Polite played 24 snaps, and New England also used Green-Ellis, Hernandez, Gronkowski, linebacker Dane Fletcher, tight end Dan Gronkowski, guard Donald Thomas, center Ryan Wendell and tackle Nate Solder in the backfield.

In 2012, fullback Lex Hilliard played nine snaps. Connolly, Rob Gronkowski, Hernandez and tight ends Michael Hoomanawanui and Daniel Fells played in the backfield.