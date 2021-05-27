Patriots Release Linebacker After Three OTAs Practices With Team

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made three minor roster moves Thursday before and after their third organized team activities practice session.

After Thursday’s practice, the Patriots waived linebacker LaRoy Reynolds with an injury settlement. Before the session, they cut fullback Dan Vitale and signed tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Reynolds signed as a free agent in late March and was expected to play special teams for New England. He did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

The team is left with one open roster spot, which already has Patriots fans yearning for wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

New England still has linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Terez Hall, Dont’a Hightower, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon King, Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone, Raekwon McMillan, Josh Uche and Kyle Van Noy on its roster. Only Bentley, McMillan and Uche participated in Thursday’s practice.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images