Peter Laviolette Has Predictably Thickheaded Take On Tom Wilson Fiasco

As much as Tom Wilson has continued to out himself as a disgrace to the NHL, so too has his head coach.

Wilson, a player with a supremely checkered history (despite some in the media writing redemption “he’s a changed man” PR pieces until they’re blue in the face) has now made two ridiculous decisions in this truncated season.

Of course, he was suspended seven games back in March for lining up Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo and hitting his head into the boards. And on Monday, he punched New York Rangers winger Pavel Buchnevich — who was laying down and not facing Wilson — before bodyslamming a helmetless Artemi Panarin to the ice.

David Quinn and the Rangers were rightfully irate, but the head coach did say Panarin was fine. Still though, the star winger is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Then, like the nimrod he is, Wilson did some weird flexing thing in the penalty box, and the Caps’ social media team got a real kick out of the incident until turtling and deleting a boneheaded tweet.

Got all of that?

Of course, as we learned with the Carlo situation, Wilson’s head coach, Peter Laviolette, is averse to leaving the door open for the possibility that Wilson shouldn’t have done what he did.