PGA Championship Power Rankings: 14 Players Best Positioned To Win

13. Webb Simpson (42-1): He’s certainly not the longest, but that hasn’t stopped him from having success at a place like Augusta National, where he just finished 12th. He also plays well on the water, is good with his long irons and avoids bogeys. One of a handful who would benefit from weather.

12. Tony Finau (40-1): His lack of wins is what starts the Finau conversation, but eight top-10 finishes in his last 12 majors is absurd. It’ll happen at some point.

11. Patrick Cantlay (45-1): At those odds, he might be the best bet on the board. Cantlay ranks very high on our model (fifth, in fact) with his ability to do everything well. His biggest issue might be driving accuracy, but if he can get the ball up around the green, he’s very good with a wedge in his hands. Cantlay is riding four straight missed cuts, which isn’t great!

10. Viktor Hovland (22-1): Over the last 24 rounds, he ranks third in strokes gained off the tee and 12th in approach. Hovland’s biggest issue is his around-the-green, but he’s made improvements there. He’s also a microwave guy who can heat up in an instant.

9. Xander Schauffele (20-1): Dating back to the 2018 U.S. Open, here are Schauffele’s major finishes: tied for sixth, tied for 2nd, tied for 35, tied for second, tied for 16th, tied for third, tied for 41st, tied for 17th, tied for 10th, fifth and tied for third.

8. Bryson DeChambeau (19-1): If the wind is a relative non-factor, Bryson probably should be the prohibitive favorite with how he can overpower a golf course. If the wind does blow, though, how might it affect his meticulous, detail-oriented approach?

7. Dustin Johnson (18-1): Is he healthy? Johnson withdrew last week with a knee injury, and there are some eyebrow-raising things going on this week. But he hits it long and is the best player on the planet when he’s got it locked in. He’s also South Carolina born and bred, while playing his college golf at Coastal Carolina.

6. Daniel Berger (30-1): He’s our main pick to win for a reason. Berger checks all the boxes in addition to having some coastal success, winning at Pebble following top-10 finishes in Hawaii. He also hits the ball a lot lower than most superstars, a potential game-changer if the wind howls.