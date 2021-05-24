Phil Mickelson’s Ridiculous Birdie Shot Fired Up Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady, like so many others, was plugged in to Sunday’s final round at Kiawah Island.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback watched as Phil Mickelson made history at this year’s PGA Championship. Mickelson, who turns 51 in less than a month, became the oldest golfer to win a major when he finished atop the leaderboard with a -6 at The Ocean Course in South Carolina.

Mickelson saved arguably his best shot of the weekend for the final round. “Lefty” holed out from the sand on the par-3 5th with a masterful chip that send the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

Brady offered similar excitement on Twitter.

“That’s my quarterback!!! LFG @PhilMickelson!!” Brady tweeted.

Brady and Mickelson this time last year teamed up for the second installment of “The Match” in which they battled the duo of Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. While that was a memorable event, we have a feeling Mickelson will look back more fondly on the latest triumph of his remarkable career.