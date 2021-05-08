Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Rangers To Win Game-Worn David Krejci Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci and the Boston Bruins want to give fans the “Shirts Off Our Backs” and you have a chance to win one of your own — provided you’ve got Bruins foresight!

When the Bruins host the New York Rangers on Saturday, fans will have an opportunity to win a game-worn Krejci jersey by playing the “Predict the Game” contest with NESN Games. Head over to NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

You’ll want to catch the Bruins-Rangers broadcast on NESN for on-screen prompts for “Predict the Game,” and players will follow along and answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. Additional questions can be found online, and your chances of winning improve with each correct response.

Question No. 1 will be asked during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. from TD Garden on the same channel.

But the shirt off Krejci’s back isn’t the only potential swag from Saturday’s contest. The latest “Predict the Game” winner also will be automatically entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more you increase your odds of winning.

