Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Angels To Win Signed Jim Rice Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not every day your predictive powers can land you a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Friday night’s Boston Red Sox versus Los Angeles Angels game can win a signed Jim Rice jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

The broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the game unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction increases your chances of winning.

Friday’s “Predict The Game” contest will start prior to the first pitch, with the first question appearing during “Red Sox Gameday LIVE,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The winner of the signed Rice jersey automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!