Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Orioles To Win Signed Ellis Burks Jersey

What’s better than watching the Red Sox on a Friday night?

Watching and winning a great prize, of course.

Fans who tune in to the Red Sox-Orioles series opener at Camden Yards can win a signed Ellis Burks jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Here’s how the contest works: NESN’s broadcast of the Sox-O’s matchup will showcase prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the game unfolds. Participants also can find questions online, and each correct prediction increases your chances of winning.

Friday’s “Predict The Game” contest starts before first pitch in Baltimore, however. The first question will be asked during “Red Sox Gameday Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN. The American League East showdown is slated to kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET.

A signed Burks jersey won’t be your only prize if you come out on top Friday either. The latest “Predict The Game” winner will automatically be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

