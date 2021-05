NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is right at home at Camden Yards.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman has been a machine for the Red Sox on the road as they have taken on the Baltimore Orioles so far throughout his young career.

Entering the squad’s Monday night matchup, Devers carries a .305 batting average at Camden Yards to go along with nine home runs and 24 RBIs across 29 games.

